Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 37.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 9.49 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 37.68% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.498.2375.0374.486.134.606.104.584.753.45

