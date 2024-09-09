Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GST council meeting today to discuss tax reforms

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
The 54th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will be held in the national capital today. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is chairing the meeting.

The council is expected to discuss reducing the current 18% GST rate on life and health insurance premiums. This could result in lower insurance costs for policyholders. The council is a;sp expected to consider exempting foreign airlines' head offices from GST on imported services received without consideration. This could potentially reduce the tax burden on these foreign airlines.

In the last meeting held in June 2024, the council recommended a uniform GST rate of 12% on all steel, iron, and aluminum milk cans. The council also proposed exempting services provided by Indian Railways to the general public, such as platform tickets, retiring rooms, waiting rooms, and battery-operated car services, from GST.

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

