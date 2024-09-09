Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US dollar index net speculative longs rise marginally

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Net long positions by large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures steady near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 19429 contracts in the data reported through September 03, 2024, showing a marginal addition of 516 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

