Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 22.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 22.37% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 39.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.39.2737.106.445.661.791.560.771.020.590.76

