Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rane (Madras) receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

Rane (Madras) receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rane (Madras) announced that CRISIL has reviewed ratings on bank facilities of the company as under:

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated - Rs.604.55 crore
Long Term Rating - CRISIL A/Watch Positive (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications')
Short Term Rating - CRISIL A1 (Reaffirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: ARG 2-2 BEL in hockey bronze medal tie; Aman aiming for bronze

LIVE news: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

Provide robust response to Section 148A notice to avoid reassessment

Terror attacks cannot weaken our resolve to hold polls in J&K, says CEC

Refuge to Hasina may evoke adverse reactions against India: BNP leaders

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story