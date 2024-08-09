Rane (Madras) receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

Rane (Madras) announced that CRISIL has reviewed ratings on bank facilities of the company as under:

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated - Rs.604.55 crore

Long Term Rating - CRISIL A/Watch Positive (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications')

Short Term Rating - CRISIL A1 (Reaffirmed)

