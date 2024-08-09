Rane (Madras) receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated - Rs.604.55 crore
Long Term Rating - CRISIL A/Watch Positive (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications')
Short Term Rating - CRISIL A1 (Reaffirmed)
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:00 PM IST