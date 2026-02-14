Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit declines 80.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.25% to Rs 1.63 croreNet profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) declined 80.95% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 48.25% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.633.15 -48 OPM %-5.528.89 -PBDT0.050.28 -82 PBT0.050.28 -82 NP0.040.21 -81
