Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 42.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 42.31% to Rs 105.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 182.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 1917.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2080.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

