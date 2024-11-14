Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 42.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 42.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 1917.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 42.31% to Rs 105.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 182.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 1917.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2080.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1917.002080.00 -8 OPM %4.698.13 -PBDT211.00320.00 -34 PBT135.00242.00 -44 NP105.00182.00 -42

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

