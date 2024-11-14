Faze Three standalone net profit declines 41.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 148.60 croreNet profit of Faze Three declined 41.54% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 148.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 128.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales148.60128.48 16 OPM %11.3516.70 -PBDT15.6221.29 -27 PBT9.7616.56 -41 NP7.1212.18 -42
