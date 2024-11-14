Faze Three standalone net profit declines 41.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 148.60 crore

Net profit of Faze Three declined 41.54% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 148.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 128.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.148.60128.4811.3516.7015.6221.299.7616.567.1212.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News