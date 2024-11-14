Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Faze Three standalone net profit declines 41.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Faze Three standalone net profit declines 41.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 148.60 crore

Net profit of Faze Three declined 41.54% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 148.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 128.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales148.60128.48 16 OPM %11.3516.70 -PBDT15.6221.29 -27 PBT9.7616.56 -41 NP7.1212.18 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,550; Eicher jumps 6%

Delhi AQI 'severe' for day 2; Grap-III anti-pollution plan yet to be issued

Brazil's G20 priorities align with those India had in 2024: Foreign secy

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

Marco Rubio will be true friend to allies, warrior against rivals: Trump

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story