H.G. Infra Engineering announced that Vikas Jain has joined the company and assumed charge as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with effect from 18 June 2026.

Consequent to the appointment, Rajeev Mishra has ceased to be the CFO and KMP with effect from the close of business hours on 17 June 2026. He has been appointed as head of investor relations and corporate affairs and designated as senior management personnel with effect from 18 June 2026.

The company further said that Sanjay Bafna, head of accounts, has ceased to be categorized as senior management personnel with effect from 18 June 2026, pursuant to the organizational restructuring and realignment of roles and responsibilities. He will continue to remain in the employment of the company.