H.G. Infra Engineering consortium wins 51.76 MW solar project

H.G. Infra Engineering announced that a letter of award has been issued by Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam to Stockwell Solar Services consortium with H.G. Infra Engineering for the project of Solar Business.

The order is for design, survey, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operation & maintenance for 25 years (unless extended by both the parties on mutual agreement) from Commercial Operation Date (COD) of grid connected solar power plant(s) through RESCO mode, its associated 33KV line/ 11 KV line (as applicable) to connect the various plant(s) with corresponding 33/11 KV GSS and Remote Monitoring System (RMS) of solar power plant(s) for solarisation of agriculture consumers connected on 11 KV feeders of the GSS, under KUSUM Scheme - Component C (Feeder Level Solarisation) in JDVVNL against TN-DSM-52 [sub - divisions (Matora & Tiwari) of Mathania division under Jodhpur district circle.

Total Solar Plant Capacity 51.76 MW (AC).

The tentative development cost of the project is Rs 220 crore.

The project will be implemented by a separate entity(ies) ('Project Company') incorporated/to be incorporated by Stockwell Solar Services and H.G. Infra Engineering directly or through its subsidiaries.

