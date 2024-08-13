Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit declines 44.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.09% to Rs 86.84 croreNet profit of Haldyn Glass declined 44.26% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 86.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales86.8472.92 19 OPM %14.1515.52 -PBDT12.2414.56 -16 PBT5.9912.39 -52 NP5.109.15 -44
