Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit declines 44.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.09% to Rs 86.84 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass declined 44.26% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 86.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.86.8472.9214.1515.5212.2414.565.9912.395.109.15

