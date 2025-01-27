Hazoor Multi Projects announces its foray into green energy

With development of 1.2 GW capacity solar park in Solapur, Maharashtra

Hazoor Multi Projects announced its foray into the green energy revolution in India with the development of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Saur Urja Park (CSMSUP), Maharashtra's first solar park. This landmark initiative is being developed in collaboration with a leading multinational company from the United Kingdom and is poised to play a transformative role in the state's renewable energy landscape.

The ambitious 1.2 GW capacity solar park will be located across 4,200 acres in Solapur district. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, each solar panel at the park will feature an impressive 750-watt capacity, ensuring exceptional efficiency. The park will incorporate both fixed and tracking solar panels, with the tracking systems designed to follow the sun's movement throughout the day to maximize energy generation.

Once operational, CSMSUP will make a substantial contribution to India's renewable energy goals, aiding the country in its ambitious green energy transition while significantly reducing its carbon footprint. This initiative goes beyond environmental benefits, driving economic growth and generating new job opportunities in the Solapur region, reinforcing HMPL's commitment to fostering sustainable development.

