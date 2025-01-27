DCB Bank jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 151 cr

DCB Bank rallied 8.32% to Rs 123 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 19.64% to Rs 151.44 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 126.58 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total income increased 23.85% YoY to Rs 1,855.10 crore during the quarter.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies jumped 28.18% to Rs 271.11 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 211.51 crore in Q3 FY24.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies stood at Rs 67.18 crore during the quarter, up 63.85% compared with Rs 41 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 543 crore in Q3 FY25, up 14.56% as compared with Rs 474 crore in Q3 FY24. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.30% in Q3 FY25 as against 3.48% in Q3 FY24.

Net advances grew 22.67% year on year to Rs 47,780 crore in Q3 FY25. Deposits jumped 20.28% year on year to Rs 56,678 crore in Q3 FY24.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) slipped Rs 1,517.18 crore as on 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 1,367.62 crore as on 31st December 2024.

Gross NPA rose 3.11% in Q3 FY5 as compared with 3.43% in Q3 FY24. Net NPA was at 1.18% in Q3 FY25 as compared with 1.22% posted in the same quarter previous year.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) as on 31 December 2024 was at 7476% and PCR without considering gold loans NPAs was at 75.56%.

Capital adequacy continues to be strong and as on 31st December 2024, the capital adequacy ratio was at 16.29% (with Tier I at 13.54% and Tier II at 2.75% as per basel III norms).

Praveen Kutty, managing director & CEO, said, We are happy to see the consistency of growth momentum both on advances and deposits. NIM has shown an uptick and fee momentum remains robust. While there are headwinds in the microfinance and unsecured space, we are able to improve the overall asset quality. The focus on productivity is improving the cost income ratio. We expect these positive trends to continue in the times ahead.

DCB Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services and governed by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. As on 31 December 2024, the banks headcount stood at 11,339, the bank has 457 branches along with 430 ATMs.

