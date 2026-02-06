Associate Sponsors

Healthcare Global Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 13.21% to Rs 631.18 crore

Net loss of Healthcare Global Enterprises reported to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 631.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 557.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales631.18557.55 13 OPM %17.3615.85 -PBDT67.2553.22 26 PBT6.60-3.30 LP NP-9.436.98 PL

