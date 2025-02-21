Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Healthcare shares fall

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 733.35 points or 1.82% at 39530.34 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 4.79%), Wockhardt Ltd (down 4.67%),Biocon Ltd (down 4.49%),Windlas Biotech Ltd (down 4.42%),Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 4.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 4.22%), Granules India Ltd (down 4.04%), Piramal Pharma Ltd (down 3.9%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 3.86%), and Supriya Lifescience Ltd (down 3.75%).

On the other hand, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (up 8.86%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 5.52%), and Orchid Pharma Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 330.01 or 0.72% at 45724.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 187.92 points or 1.33% at 13987.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 177.55 points or 0.77% at 22735.6.

The BSE Sensex index was down 616.19 points or 0.81% at 75119.77.

On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 2247 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

