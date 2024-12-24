Healthy Life hits the roof on setting up manufacturing unit in Bangalore

Healthy Life Agritec hit an upper circuit of 2% at Rs 76.32 the company informed establishment of a fully integrated, modern, and fully automatic manufacturing unit at Obaidanahalli industrial Area, satellite ring road, Bangalore, Karnataka.

The new facility will produce a wide range of international standard food products under the brand name "Magic Flavours." The product portfolio will include over 50 different items, such as a variety of souces, which include pasta and pizza sauces, salad dressings, desi chutneys, mayonnaise, sweet syrups, and tomato puree. The company will also offer canning services for the export of tomato puree.

Healthy Life Agritec aims to cater to three key markets initially: retail, institutional supply, and exports. The products will be available at stores and online platforms domestically, while exports will be carried out at competitive rates to cater to a wide range of customers. The company has emphasized its commitment to eco-friendliness and user convenience, with unique and innovative packaging designs that are both environmentally sustainable and easy to use, it added.

The company expects to commence commercial production at the new facility in March 2025.

Divya Mojjada, MD, Healthy Life Agritec, "We are excited to announce the setting up of our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bangalore. Our goal is to provide high-quality, international-standard food products to our customers while also promoting sustainability and convenience. This marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide high-quality, international standard food products to our customers.

"Our goal is to revolutionize the food industry with our innovative products and sustainable practices. We are committed to using only the finest ingredients, cutting-edge technology, and eco-friendly packaging to ensure that our products not only taste great but also contribute to a healthier planet. With the Magic Flavours brand, we aim to bring people together through the joy of food. We believe that our products will become an integral part of every household, and we are excited to embark on this journey with our customers.

The company is optimistic about receiving significant export orders, which is expected to drive growth and revenue. "We are confident that our products will be well-received in the international market, and we look forward to expanding our exports in the coming years," added Divya Mojjada.

Healthy Life Agritec is in the business of trading milk, live poultry, and fresh meat products.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 176.19% to Rs 1.16 crore on 118.25% jumped in revenue from operations to Rs 87.98 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

