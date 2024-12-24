Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Greaves Cotton Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 December 2024.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd spiked 11.60% to Rs 7289.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 78245 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5012 shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd surged 9.97% to Rs 252.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd soared 8.06% to Rs 7446.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23941 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd rose 7.88% to Rs 416.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46391 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd jumped 7.25% to Rs 489.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44603 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

