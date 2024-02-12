Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power, ONGC, Bandhan Bank in focus

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported 51% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,073 crore on a 21% increase in revenue to Rs 9,724 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY23.

Tata Power Company: The company reported 2.28% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1076.12 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 1052.14 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 3.69% to Rs 14,651 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 14,129.12 crore in Q3 FY23.

ONGC: The company reported 7.9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 10748 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 11665 crore in Q3 FY23. Gross Revenue fell 2.2% to Rs 165569 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 169213 crore in Q3 FY23.

Divi's Laboratories: The company consolidated net profit for Q3 FY24 was Rs 358 crores as against a PAT of Rs 306 crore for Q3 FY23, thereby recording a growth of 17% YoY. The companys total income in the third quarter rose by 7% to Rs 1950 crore from Rs 1821 crore posted in the same period last year.

Bandhan Bank: The Kolkata-based private lender reported a net profit of Rs 732.72 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 290.57 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Total income increased 7.6% to Rs 5,210.60 crore in the third quarter of FY24 from Rs 4,840.94 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

Honasa Conumer (Mamaearth): Mamaearth reported consolidated net profit of Rs 25.90 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 9.47 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 27.8% to Rs 488.22 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 382.16 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC): IRFC reported 1.79% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,604.22 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 1,633.4 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 8.43% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,741.86 crore in the third quarter of FY24.

SJVN: SJVN reported 51.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 138.97 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 287.42 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations fell 1.57% to Rs 543.31 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 551.99 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Easy Trip Planners: The board of directors of the company considered and in-principally approved the proposal to open a 5 star hotel in Ayodhya which is less then 1Km from Shree Ram Mandir through investment of an amount of up to Rs 100 crore in Jeewani Hospitality.

PG Electroplast (PGEL): PGEL said that its wholly owned subsidiary, PG Technoplast has entered into definitive agreement to acquire 100% stake in Next Generation Manufacturers (NGM).

