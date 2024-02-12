Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 56.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 15.02% to Rs 39.09 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 56.10% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 15.02% to Rs 39.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 46.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.39.0946.008.8011.592.124.201.083.411.082.46

