Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 56.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 15.02% to Rs 39.09 croreNet profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 56.10% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 15.02% to Rs 39.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 46.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales39.0946.00 -15 OPM %8.8011.59 -PBDT2.124.20 -50 PBT1.083.41 -68 NP1.082.46 -56
