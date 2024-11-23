Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 9.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 30.33% to Rs 1086.55 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 9.26% to Rs 84.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.33% to Rs 1086.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 833.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1086.55833.67 30 OPM %72.9771.28 -PBDT132.50111.20 19 PBT115.13103.67 11 NP84.5977.42 9

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

