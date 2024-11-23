Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indiabulls Commercial Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 2856.75 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 2.05% to Rs 449.62 crore

Net loss of Indiabulls Commercial Credit reported to Rs 2856.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 106.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 449.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 459.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales449.62459.05 -2 OPM %-805.5170.10 -PBDT-3815.83144.40 PL PBT-3816.10143.02 PL NP-2856.75106.85 PL

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

