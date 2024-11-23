Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 70.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 110.95% to Rs 60.48 crore

Net profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt rose 70.70% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 110.95% to Rs 60.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.60.4828.6792.7490.9738.0822.6337.8822.4128.2016.52

