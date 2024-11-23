Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 70.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 70.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 110.95% to Rs 60.48 crore

Net profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt rose 70.70% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 110.95% to Rs 60.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales60.4828.67 111 OPM %92.7490.97 -PBDT38.0822.63 68 PBT37.8822.41 69 NP28.2016.52 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Few voters choose Nota in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls

Maharashtra elections LIVE: Learned from Lok Sabha debacle, says Shinde after NDA's Maha victory

Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: JMM-led INDIA bloc set for a landslide win; BJP's hopes dashed

NDA-BJP candidates winning bypolls proof of people's faith in PM Modi: Yogi

Maharashtra elections results 2024: Constituency-wise full list of winners

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story