Hindustan Construction gains on bagging Rs 1,032-cr order from MSRDC

Hindustan Construction jumped 4.57% to Rs 44.20 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for the construction of a two-lane bridge on Revas-Reddi Coastal Highway.

The project involves constructing a 4.3 km two-lane bridge across Agardanda Creek in the Raigad District, Revas-Reddi Coastal Highway in Maharashtra. The contract will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

The said bridge includes 45 m of approach on the Agardanda side and 145 m on the Dighi side, alongside the main bridge span of 4,120 m. Positioned on the offshore side of Agardanda Jetty and Dighi Port, the project will feature two navigation spans with a horizontal clearance of 100 m and a vertical clearance of 15 m. The main structure will consist of a cable-stayed superstructure for the navigational spans, totaling 420 m with a span configuration of 67.5 m + 142.5 m + 142.5 m + 67.5 m.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp