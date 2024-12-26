Hindustan Copper Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, Gensol Engineering Ltd and Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 December 2024.

Hindustan Copper Ltd tumbled 6.24% to Rs 263.15 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd lost 5.86% to Rs 15.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 129.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd crashed 5.48% to Rs 267.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gensol Engineering Ltd dropped 4.69% to Rs 712.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13078 shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd plummeted 4.65% to Rs 235.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

