Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 80.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 80.89% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 48.55% to Rs 75.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 146.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.75.38146.5236.1650.5226.7672.336.8652.478.2843.32

