Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 80.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales decline 48.55% to Rs 75.38 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 80.89% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 48.55% to Rs 75.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 146.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales75.38146.52 -49 OPM %36.1650.52 -PBDT26.7672.33 -63 PBT6.8652.47 -87 NP8.2843.32 -81

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

