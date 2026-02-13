Associate Sponsors

Radico Khaitan strengthens leadership pipeline to drive future growth

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
Radico Khaitan has announced a leadership progression in line with its strategic priorities of premiumisation, global brand building, and future readiness.

The Company has elevated Sudhir Upadhyay as Chief Sales Officer and Kunal Madan as Chief Marketing Officer; both seasoned, internally developed leaders with over a decade-long association with Radico Khaitan and deep industry experience, underscoring its emphasis on advancing next generation leadership as it enters its next phase of growth.

Under the leadership of Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, the core leadership team comprises Dilip Banthiya, Chief Financial Officer, and Sanjeev Banga, President - International Business, and is supported by Sudhir Upadhyay, Chief Sales Officer; Kunal Madan, Chief Marketing Officer and Saket Somani, Head - Finance & Strategy, together ensuring a strong blend of seasoned experience and next-generation leadership to drive momentum across markets.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

