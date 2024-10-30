Honeywell Automation tumbles as Q2 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 115 cr

Honeywell Automation India slumped 7.94% to Rs 45,100.10 after the company reported 5.57% decline in net profit to Rs 115.10 crore on 7.27% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,023.9 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, profit before tax slipped 5.24% year on year to Rs 155.30 crore.

Total expense decreased 7.20% year on year to Rs 909.80 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 519.30 crore (up 12.11% YoY), Employee benefit expense was at Rs 179.50 crore (up 4.05 YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 11.67% to Rs 251.60 crore on 2.56% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,984.3 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Honeywell Automation India is engaged in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.

