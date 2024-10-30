Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honeywell Automation tumbles as Q2 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 115 cr

Honeywell Automation tumbles as Q2 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 115 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Honeywell Automation India slumped 7.94% to Rs 45,100.10 after the company reported 5.57% decline in net profit to Rs 115.10 crore on 7.27% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,023.9 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, profit before tax slipped 5.24% year on year to Rs 155.30 crore.

Total expense decreased 7.20% year on year to Rs 909.80 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 519.30 crore (up 12.11% YoY), Employee benefit expense was at Rs 179.50 crore (up 4.05 YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 11.67% to Rs 251.60 crore on 2.56% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,984.3 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Honeywell Automation India is engaged in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate results 2024 Out

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts lower at 80,200; Nifty at 24,450; Financials, Health drag

Pakistan govt committed to security of Chinese citizens: Ishaq Dar

LIVE news: Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

Sagility India IPO opens on Nov 7: Check GMP, dates, & other key details

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story