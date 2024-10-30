Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Labour force participation rate hits 60.1%

Labour force participation rate hits 60.1%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
RBI noted in a latest update that as per the latest periodic labour force survey (PLFS) report for 2023-24 (July-June), the labour force participation rates (LFPR) and worker population ratio (WPR) increased to 60.1 per cent and 58.2 per cent, respectively. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.2 per cent in 2023-24 from the previous year. The overall LFPR increased in both rural and urban areas in 2023-24, driven by a rise in the female LFPR, which rose by 6.1 percentage points in rural areas and 2.6 percentage points in urban areas. Similar patterns were witnessed in the case of WPR.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indoco Remedies zooms 5% after USFDA approval for anti-smoking drug

Rising investor gold demand offsets lower jewellery buying in Q3: WGC

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 80,250; Nifty at 24,450; Financials, Health drag

LIVE news: Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

Dynacons Systems & Solutions shares fly 13% on Rs 108-cr order from NABARD

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story