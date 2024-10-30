Voltas slides as PAT drops 60% YoY in Q2 FY25

Voltas declined 2.58% to Rs 1,724.75 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 59.91% to Rs 133.99 crore on 46.78% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 2,619.11 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

On year on year basis, the net profit zoomed 265.29% and revenue from operations rose 14.23% in September 2024 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) in second quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 205.43 crore, down 54.5% QoQ while up 141.8% YoY.

On half yearly basis, the company surged 182.11% to Rs 468.22 crore on 33.39% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,540.13 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

The unitary cooling products business continued to outperform the market and maintained its growth momentum. Overall volume grew by 56%. Voltas continued to be a market leader both in split and window air-conditioners with an exit market share of 21% as at September 2024.

The overall segment revenue grew by 31% to Rs 1,582 crore as compared to Rs 1,209 crore in the corresponding period last year. Segment result saw an increase of 25% to Rs 116 crore as compared to Rs 93 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Electro-Mechanical Projects and Services segment comprises both Domestic and International Projects businesses. The Domestic Projects business, which spans MEP, Water, Electrical and Solar sectors, experienced a growth of around 6% during the period, despite incessant rains affecting all its sub-verticals.

The engineering products and services segment revenue rose 9% to Rs 147 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

More From This Section

Voltas is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. The company is part of the Tata Group. In addition to room air conditioners, it also has air coolers, air purifiers, water dispensers, water coolers, commercial refrigeration and commercial air conditioning products in its portfolio.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News