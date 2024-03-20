Hong Kong Market closes inch higher

People Bank of China (PBOC) left benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing on Wednesday, after the central bank kept a key policy rate steady last week amid some signs of improvement in the broad economy. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.45%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.95%.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced by 13.59 points, or 0.08%, to 16,543.07. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 23.78 points, or 0.41%, to 5,803.99.
Among blue-chips, China Unicom climbed 2.5% to HK$5.71 after reporting a record income for last year. China Resources Power slid 3.9% to HK$17.92 after net income missed market expectations. New World Development lost 2% to HK$8.81.
Shares of sportswear brand Li Ning surged 4.9% to HK$21.30 after reporting a net profit of 3.2 billion (US$44 million), and its peer Anta Sports gained 2.3% to HK$79.50.
