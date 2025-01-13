Ht Media slides as CEO Praveen Someshwar resigns

Ht Media declined 2.12% to Rs 20.75 after the company's managing director & chief executive officer (CEO), Praveen Someshwar, has resigned with effect from 28 February 2025.

The companys board approved the appointment of Sameer Singh as group chief executive officer with effect from 1 March 2025.

Sameer is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta. In his most recent stint, he served as Head of North America Global Business Solutions at Tiktok (ByteDance), where he was responsible for leading the advertising and sales teams across all advertising revenue in North America. Prior to that, he was leading the Asia-Pacific region in a similar capacity.

In a career spanning over 30 years, he has been at the forefront of digital and brand innovation in marketing and has led it from the perspective of digital platforms, advertisers, and agencies.

He led GroupM as CEO for India and South Asia, driving digital leadership and content for clients. Previously, he worked at Google, GSK, P&G, and IPG. At Google, he managed agency partnerships in India and client strategy for the Americas and global customers. At GSK and P&G, he played a key role in evolving media spending, particularly in digital.

HT Media is into the business of providing entertainment, radio broadcasts, and all other related activities through its radio stations operating under the brand names Fever 104, 'Fever', and Radio Nasha. The digital business of the Company comprises of various online platforms such as shine.com, etc.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.59 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to a net loss of Rs 50.31 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Net sales grew by 7.6% year on year to Rs 423.75 crore in Q2 FY25.

