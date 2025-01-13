Grasim Industries slides on reporting minor safety incident at Karnataka Plant

Grasim Industries slipped 1.63% to Rs 2,326.90 after the company informed about a minor process safety incident that occurred at its Karwar plant in Karnataka on 11th January 2025, caused by a technical malfunction due to power tripping.

According to the company's exchange filing, the affected workers received immediate medical treatment at a local hospital and are expected to recover fully. In response to the incident, all emergency protocol measures were initiated.

The company has suspended operations at the plant pending an internal investigation. Operations are expected to resume once cleared by the relevant regulatory authorities.

Grasim Industries stated that it does not anticipate any material impact on the financials of the company due to the said incident.

Grasim Industries, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is a leading diversified player with leadership presence across many sectors. It is a leading global producer of viscose staple fibre and viscose filament yarn, the largest chlor-alkali, advanced material, linen yarn and fabrics producer in India. The company has recently entered the paints business and is setting up six plants across pan-India locations.

The companys consolidated net profit to Rs 389.90 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,163.75 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 11.06% YoY to Rs 33,562.85 crore in second quarter of FY25.

