Hudco slides despite FM announces investment of 10 lakh crore for urban housing

HUDCO declined 1.19% dropped despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that Under PM Awas Yojana, Urban 2.0, the housing needs of the urban poor and middle class will be addressed with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore.

Finance minster also stated that to allocate special financial support through multilateral development agencies to Andhra Pardesh at Rs 15,000 crore

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has been launched to install rooftop solar plants for 1 crore households.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her 7th consecutive one during the monsoon session of parliament.