Travel stocks rally after FM announces to boost domestic tourism in Budget 2024

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Yatra Online (up 3.71%), Easy Trip Planners (1.90%), Praveg (0.15%) advanced after FM planned for the development of infrastructures of tourist spots through Budget 2024.

According to the Budget speech by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman informed that detailed plans to construct the Vishnupath temple in Gaya and the Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya in a manner similar to the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Additionally, there will be efforts to preserve the hot springs in Rajgir and develop Nalanda. Support will also be provided for the development of Odishas temples, scenic beauty, natural landscapes, and pristine beaches.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her 7th consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

