Zydus Life gets final approval from USFDA for hypertension drug

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Valsartan tablets.The approved tablet is reference listed drug of Diovan tablets.
Valsartan tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure in adults and paediatric patients one year of age and older. It is also used in adults to treat heart failure (a condition in which the heart is unable to pump enough blood to the rest of the body) and to improve survival after a heart attack.
The drug will be manufactured at the groups formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, India.
According to IQVIA MAT May 2024, Valsartan tablets had annual sales of $149.5 million in the United States.
The group now has 400 approvals and has so far filed over 460* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
The scrip fell 0.26% to currently trade at Rs 1,151.45 on the BSE.
