ICRA consolidated net profit declines 11.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 114.82 croreNet profit of ICRA declined 11.88% to Rs 35.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 114.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 102.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales114.82102.71 12 OPM %30.6433.71 -PBDT50.9252.06 -2 PBT47.2149.74 -5 NP35.5240.31 -12
