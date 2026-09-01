Shares of Hy-Tech Engineers were currently trading at Rs 68.69 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 29.60% as compared with the issue price of Rs 53.

The stock debuted at Rs 72 on the BSE, a premium of 35.85% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 75.59 and a low of Rs 68.61. On the BSE, over 14.75 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Hy-Tech Engineers was subscribed 244.41 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and closed on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 50 and 53 per share.

The offer comprised a fresh issue by the company as well as an offer for sale by the selling shareholders. The fresh issue comprises the issue of new equity shares of Rs 5 each, aggregating to Rs 60 crore and the offer for sale comprises the sale of 1,42,89,450 equity shares of Rs 5 each. The entire offer for sale is by promoters. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company will utilize Rs 16 crore towards repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and Rs 29.966 crore towards funding capital expenditure requirement of the company for expansion at Kavathe Unit, Shirwal Unit and Pithampur Unit I. The balance is towards general corporate purposes.Post-expansion, the estimated installed capacity at Shirwal, Pithampur Unit-I and Kavathe is expected to increase by 45.00%, 83.08% and 41.25 % respectively, subject to timely commissioning.

Ahead of the IPO, Hy-Tech Engineers, on 24 August 2026, raised Rs 40.72 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 76.83 lakh shares at Rs 53 each to 8 anchor investors. Hy-Tech Engineers, promoted by Hemant Tukaram Mondkar, a technocrat, is an engineering company engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of hydraulic fittings catering to diverse industrial applications, with over four decades of operational experience in the hydraulics industry. Its product portfolio comprises standard hydraulic fittings viz. DIN-metric fittings, JIC flared and flareless fittings, O-Ring Face Seal (ORFS) fittings and conversion fittings, as well as fittings customized to customer specifications.

The company caters to diverse application needs across industries such as construction machinery, automotive, farming machinery, injection moulding machines and hydraulic systems. In addition, it has obtained certification which enables it to cater to sectors such as railways and defence, thereby expanding its addressable market. In FY26, construction machinery contributed 22.94% to sales from operations, followed by farming at 22.83%, automotive at 9.05%, hydraulic systems at 5.09%, injection moulding machines at 3.98%, IPE & Railways at 1.45% and parking systems at 0.29%, while other segments accounted for 34.37%. Domestic sales contributed 70.63% of revenue from operations, compared with 71.70% in FY25, while overseas sales accounted for the remaining 29.37%, up from 28.30% in FY25.