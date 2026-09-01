Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has added 3.94% over last one month compared to 0.34% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.41% drop in the SENSEX

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd fell 3.78% today to trade at Rs 391.75. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.39% to quote at 29601.76. The index is up 0.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Black Box Ltd decreased 2.3% and Wipro Ltd lost 1.78% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 15.41 % over last one year compared to the 4.19% fall in benchmark SENSEX.