ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 63.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.13% to Rs 846.33 crore

Net profit of ICICI Home Finance Company rose 63.97% to Rs 183.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 111.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.13% to Rs 846.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 640.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.846.33640.5477.2970.39243.42152.33233.83144.11183.22111.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp