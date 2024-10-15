ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 63.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.13% to Rs 846.33 croreNet profit of ICICI Home Finance Company rose 63.97% to Rs 183.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 111.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.13% to Rs 846.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 640.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales846.33640.54 32 OPM %77.2970.39 -PBDT243.42152.33 60 PBT233.83144.11 62 NP183.22111.74 64
