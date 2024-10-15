HDFC AMC hits life high as PAT rises 32% YoY to Rs 577 cr in Q2

HDFC Asset Management Company added 1.46% to Rs 4,548.65 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 31.84% to Rs 576.88 crore on 38.23% increase in total income to Rs 1,057.82 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 887.21 crore, registering a growth of 37.96% year on year. Revenue from operations in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 887.21 crore, registering a growth of 37.96% year on year. Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 858.68 crore, up by 45.75% from Rs 589.13 crore in Q2 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Operating profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 was Rs 688.1 crore, up 47% from Rs 467 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The AMC had a QAAUM (quarterly average assets under management) of Rs 7,58,800 crore as of 30 September 2024 compared to Rs 5,24,700 crore as on 30 September 2023 and its market share was 11.5% in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry.

QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds i.e. equity oriented QAAUM excluding index funds stood at Rs 4,67,600 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 with a market share of 12.9%.

The ratio of equity and non-equity oriented QAAUM is 66:34, compared to the industry ratio of 57:43 for the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

As of September 2024, 71% of the companys total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 62% for the industry.

The company said that 10.31 million systematic transactions with a value of Rs 36,800 crore processed during the month of September 2024.

As on 30 September 2024, total live accounts stood at 20.7 million, unique customers as identified by PAN or PEKRN stands at 11.8 million compared to 50.1 million for the industry, a penetration of 24%.

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) is the investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country. The AMC has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors, and national distributors.

The counter hit an all-time high of Rs 4,603.25 in today's intra-day session.

