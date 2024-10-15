HDFC Life Q2 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 433 cr

HDFC Life Insurance Company's standalone net profit jumped 14.91% to Rs 432.99 crore on 12.29% rise in net premium income to Rs 16,569.70 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Net income from investments climbed 43.26% to Rs 11,610.77 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 8,104.41 in Q1 FY24. Net income from investments climbed 43.26% to Rs 11,610.77 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 8,104.41 in Q1 FY24. Profit before tax stood at Rs 437.56 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 32.32% as against Rs 330.68 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On half yearly basis, the company's standalone net profit rose 14.96% to Rs 910.64 in H1 FY25 from Rs 792.13 crore registered in the same period a year ago. Net premium income in H1 FY25 stood at Rs 29,079.32 crore, up by 10.83% over H1 FY24.

Assets under management (AUM) jumped 23% YoY to Rs 3,24,942 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 2,64,870 crore reported in the same period last year.

The value of new business (VNB) rose 17% to Rs 1,656 crore in H1 FY25 from Rs 1,411 crore posted in H1 FY24.

The company's Indian embedded value (IEV) in H1 FY25 was at Rs 52,114 crore, registering a growth of 21% YoY.

The life insurer's new business margin fell to 24.6% in H1 FY25 as against 26.2% recorded in H1 FY24. The solvency ratio slipped to 181% in H1 FY25 from 194% recorded in H1 FY24.

A persistency ratio for the 13th and 61st months has improved to 88% and 60%, respectively. This represents a significant increase of 120 basis points and 730 basis points compared to the previous year, highlighting the company's effectiveness in engaging with and retaining customers.

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, said, The private sector and overall industry continued its strong momentum in Q2, growing in H1FY25 by 24% and 21% respectively on an individual weighted received premium basis. We have outperformed the private sector by growing at 28% during this period and 19% on a 2 year CAGR basis. We registered an increase of 22% in the number of policies, which was significantly ahead of the private sector growth of 13%. We experienced secular growth trends across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 geographies

On the regulatory front, we have successfully relaunched more than 40 top products contributing to about 95% of the business, in alignment with revised regulations as on 1 October 2024 and we plan to relaunch other products during the course of the quarter. We are thankful to the regulator in allowing us an additional time of three months for transitioning to the new product regulations.

Furthermore, we are happy to inform that HDFC Life continues to be recognised for its commitment to sustainability and responsible governance. HDFC Life's S&P Global ESG score saw an improvement of over 20% versus last year and we continue to be rated well amongst regional insurers. Our MSCI ESG Rating has also been upgraded to A.

We remain focused on driving sustainable growth and strengthening our leadership across key segments. We will continue to invest in customer-centric innovations to ensure we meet evolving needs and remain resilient in a dynamic market. We are confident in our ability to deliver loterm value for our stakeholders, whilst adapting to the evolving market landscape with agility and resilience.

HDFC Life Insurance Company is a leading, listed, loterm life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity, and health. The company has more than 80 products (including individual and group products) and optional riders in its portfolio, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

The scrip slipped 3.45% to settle at Rs 714.40 on the BSE.

