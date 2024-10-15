Nifty October futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,130.20, a premium of 72.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,057.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 70.60 points or 0.28% to 25,057.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.05% to 13.

Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.