IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) achieved monthly electricity traded volume (inclusive of TRAS) of 11,803 MU in August '25, marking an 18.9% increase on year-on-year basis. A total of 21.68 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month.

According to government data published in August '25, the country's energy consumption reached 150.47 BUs, increase of 4.4% compared to the previous year. Despite the increase in demand, prices on power exchanges were lower compared to previous year, owing to higher supply side liquidity on the exchange platform. The market clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market at Rs. 4.00/unit during August'25, declined 7% YoY. Similarly, price in the Real Time Market at Rs 3.38/unit during August'25, declined 6% YoY.

These prices presented an opportunity for Discoms and Commercial & Industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges. ELECTRICITY MARKET:DAY-AHEAD,TERM-AHEAD & REAL-TIMEMARKET The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) including HPDAM achieved 4,797 MU volume in August'25 as compared to 4,666 MU volume in August'24, increase of 3% YoY. The DAM segment accounted for 34%ofthetotal traded volumes in August'25. The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased to 5,029 MU in August '25, from 3,485 MU in August'24, registering an increase of 44% YoY. The RTM segment accounted for 36% of the total traded volumes in August'25.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of HPTAM, contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 835 MU in August'25 as compared to 893 MU volume in August'24, decline of 6.4%YoY. GREENMARKET:GREENDAY-AHEAD & GREENTERM - AHEADMARKET IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 930 MU volume during August '25 as compared to 871 MU in August'24, registering an increase of 7% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for August'25 was Rs 3.73/unit. RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATE MARKET (REC MARKET) A total of 21.68 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on 13th August'25 and 28th August'25, at a clearing price of Rs.360/REC. REC traded volume in August'25 increased by 2.5% on YoY basis.