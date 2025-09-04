Zydus enters into licensing and supply agreement with Synthon BV

To bring Ozanimod Capsules (a generic version of ZEPOSIA?) to the US market

Zydus Lifesciences today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Synthon BV of the Netherlands for Ozanimod Capsules (a generic version of ZEPOSIA) for the U.S. market. Synthon has a pending abbreviated new drug application in the United States, seeking approval for Ozanimod Capsules indicated for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Under the terms of this agreement, Synthon will be responsible for obtaining final regulatory approval for its Ozanimod Capsules product, and thereafter, for the manufacture and supply of the product. Zydus will be responsible for the commercialization of the product in the USA. As one of the first filers, Synthon has received tentative approval within 30 months from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making the product eligible for a shared 180-day exclusivity upon market entry.