IFCI surges on receiving approval for merger of group companies

IFCI soared 11.43% to Rs 64.65 after the company received approval from the Ministry of Finance to merge Stock Holding Corporation of India and other group companies with itself.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, has accorded in-principle approval to consider 'consolidation of IFCI group' which entails merger/amalgamation of IFCI and StockHolding Corporation of India, IFCI Factors, VFCI Infrastructure Development, and IIDL Realtors with IFC.

IFCI is engaged to provide financial support for the diversified growth of Industries across the spectrum. The financing activities cover various kinds of projects such as airports, roads, telecom, power, real estate, manufacturing, services sector and such other allied industries.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 14.1% to Rs 82.62 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Total income rose 28.4% YoY to Rs 785.80 crore during the period under review.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News