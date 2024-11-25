Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K E C International wins new orders worth Rs 1,114 cr

K E C International wins new orders worth Rs 1,114 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,114 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in Middle East and Americas:

400 kV Transmission line in Oman

Supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas

Civil: The business has secured orders in the industrial segment in India.

Railways: The business has secured an order for Metro Overhead Electrification (OHE) works in the technologically enabled segment in India.

More From This Section

LTIMindtree collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate AI driven digital transformation

Markolines Pavement Tech spurts on bagging order worth Rs 72.78-cr

Chennai Petro gets show cause notice from TNPCB

Orient Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Cables: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Supreme Court starts hearing on Delhi's anti-pollution curbs, decision today

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Faf to play for DC; RCB not utilised their remaining purse yet

800+ IRS officers opted for voluntary retirement in the last decade: FinMin

Stock Market Close Highlights: Bulls roar at D-Steet; Sensex reclaims 80k, Nifty ends above 24,200

Indian Coast Guard seizes record 5 tons of drugs in Andaman waters

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story