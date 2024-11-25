K E C International wins new orders worth Rs 1,114 cr

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,114 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in Middle East and Americas:

400 kV Transmission line in Oman

Supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas

Civil: The business has secured orders in the industrial segment in India.

Railways: The business has secured an order for Metro Overhead Electrification (OHE) works in the technologically enabled segment in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

