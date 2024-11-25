Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OneSource Specialty Pharma successfully raises Rs 801 cr via equity issuance

OneSource Specialty Pharma successfully raises Rs 801 cr via equity issuance

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Strides Pharma Science announced that its associate company, OneSource Specialty Pharma has successfully completed the fundraise activity and has allotted equity shares to the marquee domestic and international investors who participated in this issue.

OneSource Specialty Pharma has allotted 6,277,909 fully paid up equity shares at a price of Rs 1,276/- (including a premium of Rs 1,275/-) per share on a private placement basis to marquee domestic and international investors. The total consideration received from the allotment stands at Rs 801 crore, valuing OneSource at a pre-money equity valuation of USD 1.65 billion.

This milestone reinforces OneSource's strong positioning as India's first specialty pharma CDMO and its readiness for robust growth ahead of its proposed listing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Supreme Court starts hearing on Delhi's anti-pollution curbs, decision today

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Faf to play for DC; RCB not utilised their remaining purse yet

800+ IRS officers opted for voluntary retirement in the last decade: FinMin

Stock Market Close Highlights: Bulls roar at D-Steet; Sensex reclaims 80k, Nifty ends above 24,200

Indian Coast Guard seizes record 5 tons of drugs in Andaman waters

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story