OneSource Specialty Pharma successfully raises Rs 801 cr via equity issuance

Strides Pharma Science announced that its associate company, OneSource Specialty Pharma has successfully completed the fundraise activity and has allotted equity shares to the marquee domestic and international investors who participated in this issue.

OneSource Specialty Pharma has allotted 6,277,909 fully paid up equity shares at a price of Rs 1,276/- (including a premium of Rs 1,275/-) per share on a private placement basis to marquee domestic and international investors. The total consideration received from the allotment stands at Rs 801 crore, valuing OneSource at a pre-money equity valuation of USD 1.65 billion.

This milestone reinforces OneSource's strong positioning as India's first specialty pharma CDMO and its readiness for robust growth ahead of its proposed listing.

