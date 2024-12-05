IGL rallies as board to consider bonus issue on Dec 10

lndraprastha Gas (IGL) gained 3.25% to Rs 372 after its board scheduled to meet on 10 December 2024, to mull the proposal for issuance of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company in the ratio, as may be fixed.

The bonus issue proposal is subject to the shareholders' approval.

Indraprastha Gas is a natural gas distribution company. It supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 17.69% to Rs 454.88 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 552.67 crore in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations (excl. excise duty) rose 6.91% YoY to Rs 3,697.6 crore in Q2 FY25.

