Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IGL rallies as board to consider bonus issue on Dec 10

IGL rallies as board to consider bonus issue on Dec 10

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

lndraprastha Gas (IGL) gained 3.25% to Rs 372 after its board scheduled to meet on 10 December 2024, to mull the proposal for issuance of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company in the ratio, as may be fixed.

The bonus issue proposal is subject to the shareholders' approval.

Indraprastha Gas is a natural gas distribution company. It supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 17.69% to Rs 454.88 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 552.67 crore in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations (excl. excise duty) rose 6.91% YoY to Rs 3,697.6 crore in Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma reveals the openers for D-N Test

Stock Market LIVE: IT, Financial, FMCG stocks drive Sensex 500 pts higher to 81,450; Nifty at 24,600

LIVE news updates: Council of ministers in Jharkhand to take oath today

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Rahul bat as opener in India's Playing 11 - Rohit

Karnataka Bank increases fixed deposit interest offering up to 7.5 %

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story