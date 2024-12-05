Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, Repro India Ltd, Medicamen Biotech Ltd and Chemfab Alkalis Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 December 2024.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd soared 16.36% to Rs 95.44 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21503 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2532 shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd surged 15.74% to Rs 198.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8073 shares in the past one month.

Repro India Ltd spiked 13.40% to Rs 656. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2639 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1313 shares in the past one month.

Medicamen Biotech Ltd gained 10.24% to Rs 582.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16084 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6205 shares in the past one month.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 1006.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 311 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1189 shares in the past one month.

