IIFL Finance approves public issue of NCDs up to Rs 2,000 cr

IIFL Finance has approved the public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each (NCDs) for an amount up to Rs 500 crore (Base Issue Size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 1,500 crore, aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore (Tranche I Issue Limit) (Tranche I Issue). The issue will open from 17 February 2026 and close on 04 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News